The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

