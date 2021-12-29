The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clorox by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $171.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.