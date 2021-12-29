The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $205.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

