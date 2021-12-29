The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 1.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $129.30. 63,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.