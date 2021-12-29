Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $1.33 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 567.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

