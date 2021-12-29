Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,568 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.