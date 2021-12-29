Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.