Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,262 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.84.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

