Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.