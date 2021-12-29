Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.43 Million Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $186,780. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

