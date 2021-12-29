Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,949,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 186,219 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

