Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,801 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.59% of Texas Instruments worth $1,052,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 13,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $191.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.57 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

