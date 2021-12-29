Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Purchases 48 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Ken Murphy acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($185.83).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Ken Murphy acquired 52 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £140.40 ($188.74).

Shares of TSCO traded up GBX 3.45 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 291.35 ($3.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,003,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,721,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.43. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.27).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 325 ($4.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.24).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

