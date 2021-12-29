TerraVest Industries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of TVK stock opened at C$27.04 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of C$15.15 and a 1-year high of C$30.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$475.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
