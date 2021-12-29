TerraVest Industries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$27.04 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of C$15.15 and a 1-year high of C$30.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$475.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

