Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Terex reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 333.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Terex by 17.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 356,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,370. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

