Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as high as C$2.10. Temple Hotels shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,313.58. The firm has a market cap of C$157.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.10.

Temple Hotels Company Profile (TSE:TPH)

Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.