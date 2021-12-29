Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $330.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

