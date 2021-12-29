Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.