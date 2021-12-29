Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $26.37

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $25.68. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 3,037 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

