Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $26.37 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.