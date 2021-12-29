TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,716 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,656,000. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 332,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after buying an additional 77,828 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.3% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,994. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

