TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 325,445 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,445 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. 257,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,626,152. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 206.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

