TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after buying an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250,189. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.