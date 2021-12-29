TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $241,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY remained flat at $$62.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,037. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.