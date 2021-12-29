TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.95. 37,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

