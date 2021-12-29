TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 44,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. 13,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.