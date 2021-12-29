TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. Truist decreased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.19. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.