TC Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TC Energy stock opened at C$60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$59.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$62.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$51.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.2500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.58.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

