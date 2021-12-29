Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 120,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,229,830 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGB. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $590.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 742,874 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324,985 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

