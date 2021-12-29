Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.98.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 620,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,225,443 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 550,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

