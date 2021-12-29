Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $18.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,381,298 shares of company stock worth $28,812,093. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $817.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.04. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

