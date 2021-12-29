Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.66

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 2019247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

