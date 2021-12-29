Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 267,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,678,501 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $13.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

