Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 267,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,678,501 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $13.61.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
