Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.83. Taboola.com shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 16,498 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $37,536,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $21,492,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 274.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,642 shares during the period. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

