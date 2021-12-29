T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.82 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

