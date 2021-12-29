Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

