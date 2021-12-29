Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $492.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $486.50 million and the highest is $499.90 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $500.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $3,830,720. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. 447,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,865. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.