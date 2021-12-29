Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 39,152 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 332.3% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVDA stock opened at $303.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $758.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

