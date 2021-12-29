Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 39,152 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 332.3% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $303.22 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

