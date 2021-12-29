Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCMWY. HSBC cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
Swisscom stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
