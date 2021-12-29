Swap Price Down 11.1% This Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Swap has a market cap of $361,080.02 and $310.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.11 or 0.07844919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,660.48 or 0.99995163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051561 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,574,985 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.