Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Up 3%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) shares rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.96). Approximately 103,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 250,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on shares of Supreme in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £257.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Supreme (LON:SUP)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

