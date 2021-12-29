SuperFarm (SUPER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37.22 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $484.06 million and $37.22 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011010 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015119 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

