SUN (SUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.50 or 0.07844349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00073286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.36 or 0.99741093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051496 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

