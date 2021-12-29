Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Grant Whitney Sells 2,927 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $81,985.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNCY opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after buying an additional 387,042 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

