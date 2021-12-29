Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $777,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.76 and a 200-day moving average of $264.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

