Strs Ohio Makes New $39,000 Investment in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

TKNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

