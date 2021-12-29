Strs Ohio Invests $70,000 in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Separately, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.70. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

Several research firms recently commented on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842 over the last three months.

Krispy Kreme Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

