Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insmed were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000.

INSM stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,079 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

