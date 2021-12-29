Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 1,900 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,738,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. Analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

